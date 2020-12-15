Has Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Zebra Technologies is one of 211 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZBRA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA's full-year earnings has moved 9.40% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ZBRA has returned about 50.12% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 16.61%. This shows that Zebra Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ZBRA belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.22% so far this year, so ZBRA is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on ZBRA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

