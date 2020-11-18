Has Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Zebra Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZBRA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA's full-year earnings has moved 9.27% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ZBRA has returned about 33.41% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 15.86% on average. This means that Zebra Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ZBRA belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.42% so far this year, so ZBRA is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track ZBRA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

