Has Yum Brands (YUM) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Yum Brands (YUM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Yum Brands is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 205 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. YUM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YUM's full-year earnings has moved 8.94% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, YUM has moved about 8.72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 39.88% on average. This means that Yum Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, YUM belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.05% so far this year, meaning that YUM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to YUM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

