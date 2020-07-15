Has Yext (YEXT) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Yext (YEXT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of YEXT and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Yext is one of 194 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. YEXT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YEXT's full-year earnings has moved 5.70% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that YEXT has returned about 15.60% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -1.67%. This means that Yext is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, YEXT is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.53% so far this year, meaning that YEXT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

YEXT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

