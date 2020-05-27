Has Yext (YEXT) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Yext (YEXT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of YEXT and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Yext is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. YEXT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YEXT's full-year earnings has moved 2.43% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that YEXT has returned about 5.76% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -5.42%. This means that Yext is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, YEXT belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 61 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.02% so far this year, so YEXT is performing better in this area.

YEXT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

