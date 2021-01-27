Has YETI Holdings (YETI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of YETI Holdings (YETI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

YETI Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 20.30% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, YETI has returned 2.32% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.51% on average. This means that YETI Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.81% this year, meaning that YETI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

YETI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

