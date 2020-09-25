Has YETI Holdings (YETI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. YETI Holdings (YETI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of YETI and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

YETI Holdings is one of 237 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 44.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that YETI has returned about 26.80% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -4.35%. This means that YETI Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 66.70% so far this year, so YETI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to YETI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

