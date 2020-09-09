Has YETI Holdings (YETI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is YETI Holdings (YETI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

YETI Holdings is one of 237 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 44.38% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, YETI has gained about 40.80% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.81%. This means that YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 67.04% so far this year, so YETI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on YETI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.