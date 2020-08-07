Has YETI Holdings (YETI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. YETI Holdings (YETI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of YETI and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

YETI Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 8.12% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, YETI has returned 46.06% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.46%. This means that YETI Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 62.14% so far this year, meaning that YETI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on YETI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

