Has YETI Holdings (YETI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. YETI Holdings (YETI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

YETI Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 0.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that YETI has returned about 31.57% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 6.34% on average. This means that YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.57% so far this year, meaning that YETI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on YETI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

