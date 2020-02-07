Has YETI Holdings (YETI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of YETI Holdings (YETI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of YETI and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

YETI Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 2.22% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, YETI has gained about 5.20% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.13%. As we can see, YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, YETI is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.11% so far this year, meaning that YETI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track YETI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

