Has YETI Holdings (YETI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of YETI Holdings (YETI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

YETI Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 8.35% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, YETI has returned 96.50% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 19.94% on average. This means that YETI Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.97% so far this year, so YETI is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track YETI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

