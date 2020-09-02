Has Yamana Gold (AUY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Yamana Gold (AUY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AUY and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Yamana Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUY's full-year earnings has moved 51.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AUY has returned 54.18% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 4.32% on average. As we can see, Yamana Gold is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AUY belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 47.07% so far this year, meaning that AUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track AUY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.