Has Yamana Gold (AUY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Yamana Gold (AUY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AUY and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Yamana Gold is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUY's full-year earnings has moved 40.51% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AUY has returned 68.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 3.47% on average. This shows that Yamana Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AUY belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 50.96% so far this year, meaning that AUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to AUY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.