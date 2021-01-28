Has XPeng Inc. Sponsored (XPEV) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. XPeng Inc. Sponsored (XPEV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of XPEV and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. XPEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPEV's full-year earnings has moved 9.22% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, XPEV has moved about 26.08% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 11.90%. This means that XPeng Inc. Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, XPEV belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.43% this year, meaning that XPEV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to XPEV as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.