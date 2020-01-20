Has WW International (WW) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has WW International (WW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

WW International is one of 241 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WW's full-year earnings has moved 1.31% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, WW has returned 9.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.76% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, WW International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, WW belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.83% this year, meaning that WW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

WW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

