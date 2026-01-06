Has Workhorse Group (WKHS) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Workhorse Group (WKHS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Workhorse Group is one of 103 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Workhorse Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WKHS' full-year earnings has moved 49.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that WKHS has returned about 14.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 13.4%. This means that Workhorse Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Westport Innovations (WPRT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.1%.

The consensus estimate for Westport Innovations' current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Workhorse Group belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, meaning that WKHS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Westport Innovations is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Workhorse Group and Westport Innovations. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

