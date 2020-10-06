Has Workhorse Group (WKHS) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Workhorse Group (WKHS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Workhorse Group is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 95 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WKHS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WKHS's full-year earnings has moved 120.90% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, WKHS has gained about 703.29% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 37.14%. This means that Workhorse Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WKHS belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.19% so far this year, meaning that WKHS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

WKHS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

