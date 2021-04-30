Has Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Winnebago Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 22.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, WGO has returned 33.28% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 24.93%. This means that Winnebago Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.74% so far this year, so WGO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on WGO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.