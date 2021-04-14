Has Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Winnebago Industries (WGO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WGO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Winnebago Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 22.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, WGO has returned 29.56% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 19.28%. This means that Winnebago Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, WGO is a member of the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.74% this year, meaning that WGO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to WGO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.