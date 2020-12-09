Has Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WGO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Winnebago Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 13.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, WGO has returned 7.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 16.06% on average. This shows that Winnebago Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.06% so far this year, meaning that WGO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on WGO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

