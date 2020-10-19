Has Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Winnebago Industries is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 3.03% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that WGO has returned about 4.11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 14.34% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Winnebago Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.20% this year, meaning that WGO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track WGO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

