Has WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has WilliamsSonoma (WSM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

WilliamsSonoma is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 20.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, WSM has gained about 53.22% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -0.62% on a year-to-date basis. This means that WilliamsSonoma is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WSM belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.16% so far this year, so WSM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on WSM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

