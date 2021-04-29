Has WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of WilliamsSonoma (WSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

WilliamsSonoma is one of 209 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 27.02% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, WSM has moved about 72.87% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 2.02% on a year-to-date basis. This means that WilliamsSonoma is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, WSM belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 53.25% this year, meaning that WSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on WSM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

