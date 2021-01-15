Has WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of WilliamsSonoma (WSM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

WilliamsSonoma is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 32.28% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, WSM has returned 22.87% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.42% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that WilliamsSonoma is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, WSM belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.93% so far this year, so WSM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on WSM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

