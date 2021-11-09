Has Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Whiting Petroleum (WLL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Whiting Petroleum is one of 255 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WLL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WLL's full-year earnings has moved 18.74% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that WLL has returned about 174.36% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 39.19% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Whiting Petroleum is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, WLL is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 121.72% this year, meaning that WLL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

WLL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

