Has Whirlpool (WHR) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Whirlpool (WHR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Whirlpool is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHR's full-year earnings has moved 42.93% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, WHR has gained about 34.05% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.65%. This means that Whirlpool is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, WHR belongs to the Household Appliances industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.98% so far this year, meaning that WHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to WHR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

