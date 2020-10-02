Has Whirlpool (WHR) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Whirlpool (WHR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WHR and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Whirlpool is one of 239 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHR's full-year earnings has moved 28.31% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, WHR has returned 24.17% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.10%. This shows that Whirlpool is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, WHR belongs to the Household Appliances industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.96% so far this year, so WHR is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to WHR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

