Has Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Westlake Chemical's (NYSE:WLK) stock is up by 7.4% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Westlake Chemical's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Westlake Chemical is:

19% = US$1.5b ÷ US$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.19.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Westlake Chemical's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Westlake Chemical seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. Despite this, Westlake Chemical's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Westlake Chemical's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 6.0% in the same period.

NYSE:WLK Past Earnings Growth December 24th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Westlake Chemical is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Westlake Chemical Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 27% (meaning the company retains73% of profits) in the last three-year period, Westlake Chemical's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Westlake Chemical has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 11% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Westlake Chemical has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. In addition, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

