Has West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WST and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

West Pharmaceutical Services is a member of our Medical group, which includes 927 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST's full-year earnings has moved 6.37% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, WST has moved about 75.60% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 6.05%. This means that West Pharmaceutical Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WST belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.09% so far this year, so WST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to WST as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.