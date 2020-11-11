Has West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

West Pharmaceutical Services is one of 930 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST's full-year earnings has moved 6.50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, WST has moved about 85.87% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.01% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, West Pharmaceutical Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, WST belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.09% so far this year, meaning that WST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on WST as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

