Has WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of WellCare Health Plans (WCG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

WellCare Health Plans is one of 905 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WCG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WCG's full-year earnings has moved 3.21% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, WCG has moved about 4.55% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.61%. This shows that WellCare Health Plans is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, WCG belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.98% this year, meaning that WCG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on WCG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.