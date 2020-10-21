Has Waste Management (WM) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Waste Management (WM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Waste Management is one of 208 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WM's full-year earnings has moved 2.63% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, WM has returned 0.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 10.51% on average. This shows that Waste Management is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, WM is a member of the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.42% so far this year, so WM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on WM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

