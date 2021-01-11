Has Washington Prime Group (WPG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Washington Prime Group (WPG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WPG and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Washington Prime Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPG's full-year earnings has moved 10.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, WPG has gained about 35.02% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.01%. This shows that Washington Prime Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, WPG is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.34% so far this year, meaning that WPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on WPG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.