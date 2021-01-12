Has Walmart (WMT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Walmart (WMT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Walmart is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 3.68% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, WMT has returned 2.18% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.15%. This shows that Walmart is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.97% so far this year, so WMT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on WMT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

