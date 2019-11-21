Has Walmart (WMT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Walmart is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, WMT has moved about 27.89% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.28%. This shows that Walmart is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.74% so far this year, so WMT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track WMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

