Has Walmart (WMT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Walmart is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 225 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.56% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, WMT has moved about 26.52% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.54% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Walmart is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.38% so far this year, so WMT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track WMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

