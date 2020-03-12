Has vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

vTv Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 899 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VTVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTVT's full-year earnings has moved 2.50% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that VTVT has returned about 42.94% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 10.53%. This shows that vTv Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VTVT belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.78% so far this year, so VTVT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

VTVT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

