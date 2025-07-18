Has Vita Coco Company (COCO) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, COCO has returned 6.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Coca-Cola (KO) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.4%.

For Coca-Cola, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, meaning that COCO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Coca-Cola is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Coca-Cola as they could maintain their solid performance.

