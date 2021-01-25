Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vista Outdoor is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 37.98% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, VSTO has gained about 23.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.16% on average. This means that Vista Outdoor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.97% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track VSTO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.