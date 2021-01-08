Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Vista Outdoor is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 37.26% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that VSTO has returned about 25.30% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 0.04%. This means that Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.09% this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VSTO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

