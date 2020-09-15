Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Vista Outdoor (VSTO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSTO and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Vista Outdoor is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 449.32% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, VSTO has gained about 159.09% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.98%. As we can see, Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 64.41% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better in this area.

VSTO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

