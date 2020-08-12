Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Vista Outdoor (VSTO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Vista Outdoor is one of 237 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 308.11% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, VSTO has gained about 171.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -4.41% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Vista Outdoor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 55.16% so far this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track VSTO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

