Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vista Outdoor is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 273 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Vista Outdoor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 29.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VSTO has returned about 98% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 5.4%. This means that Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, Vista Outdoor belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 30.8% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.