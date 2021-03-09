Has Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vishay Intertechnology is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 626 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSH's full-year earnings has moved 33.68% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, VSH has gained about 12.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -0.76% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Vishay Intertechnology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, VSH belongs to the Semiconductor - Discretes industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.29% this year, meaning that VSH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on VSH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

