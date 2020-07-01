Has Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Virtu Financial (VIRT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Virtu Financial is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 113.90% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, VIRT has returned 47.59% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 20.56% on average. This shows that Virtu Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, VIRT is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15% this year, meaning that VIRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VIRT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

