Has Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Virtu Financial (VIRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Virtu Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 173.63% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VIRT has gained about 46.59% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -19.61%. This means that Virtu Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.31% so far this year, so VIRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

VIRT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

