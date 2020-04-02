Has Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Virtu Financial (VIRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIRT and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Virtu Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 56.56% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, VIRT has gained about 32.77% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 32.90%. This shows that Virtu Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, VIRT is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 36.13% so far this year, so VIRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to VIRT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

