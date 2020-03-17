Has Virtu Financial (VIRT) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Virtu Financial is one of 839 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT's full-year earnings has moved 28.05% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VIRT has gained about 30.21% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -32.36%. As we can see, Virtu Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VIRT belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 33.24% so far this year, meaning that VIRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track VIRT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

