Has Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vipshop Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 612 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 1.76% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, VIPS has returned 28.86% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.72%. This means that Vipshop Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.15% so far this year, so VIPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VIPS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

